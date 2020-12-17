Fantasy Basketball 2020: Breakout Stars Ready to Be Among the NBA's Best

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took a step up in his development as an NBA scorer in his sophomore season.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder roster realigned again, the third-year guard has a chance to make an even larger impact in the scoring column.

Gilgeous-Alexander could be one of the few breakout stars in the NBA during the 2020-21 season, which would also increase his value in fantasy basketball leagues.

The Houston Rockets' Christian Wood and Memphis Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke could also take leaps in the right direction this campaign, which begins Tuesday.

Wood enters the new season with more pressure after signing a three-year deal with the Rockets, while Clarke has a chance to refine his role alongside Ja Morant and push the Grizzlies toward a playoff spot in the hotly contested Western Conference.