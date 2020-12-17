Week 15 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Advice on Top Fantasy Football Stars

1 of 4

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Tom Brady's days as a weekly, locked-in starter are behind him, but the 43-year-old can still put big numbers in the box score. He has 10 touchdowns in his last four outings, and he cleared 300 passing yards in half of them.

But he's laid a few eggs along the way, too. He's finished five different games with fewer than 220 passing yards. Three of those contests occurred since the start of November.

So, this once super-sturdy source of production is noticeably wobbly. But with the Atlanta Falcons on the docket—a defense that has allowed more fantasy production to quarterbacks than anyone, per Yahoo—Brady will get his locked-in-starter status back, at least for one week.