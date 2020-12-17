    Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Winning 3rd MVP 'Would Mean a Lot'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 17, 2020

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    As the league leader in touchdown passes (39), passer rating (119.7), touchdown percentage (8.7) and adjusted yards per pass attempt (9.6) according to Pro Football Reference, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made his case to win a third MVP award.   

    The 37-year-old is aware that he would join elite company if he were to earn the nod again, joining five players who have won at least three: Peyton Manning (five), Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Johnny Unitas and Jim Brown. 

    "There's not many guys who have won three, so that would definitely mean a lot," Rodgers said, per Zach Kruse of PackersWire. 

       

