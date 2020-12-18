B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 16

B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 16December 18, 2020
After many months of uncertainty, unexpected upsets, calendar chaos and Coastal Carolina bandwagoning, the 2020 college football regular season all comes down to this: conference championship weekend.
By the end of Saturday night, we'll have a pretty good idea of which four teams will be getting a chance to play for a national championship. And about 12 hours later, we'll find out if the College Football Playoff selection committee actually feels the same way. It should be a most entertaining final chapter before we turn the page to bowl season.
What the heck is going to happen, though?
Normally with these predictions, we try to find a few creative ways to hit on a broad array of topics: over/unders, player props, conference-wide questions, etc. Anything to break up the monotony of "Who wins this game? Who wins that game?"
This week, however, we're taking a "Keep It Simple, Stupid" approach with predictions for each of the 10 conference championship games, as well as a quick forecast of the College Football Playoff.
We know there are other games being played, which is highly unusual for championship weekend. But from a national perspective, it's just hard to get excited about, say, Florida State at Wake Forest or Illinois at Penn State when there are infinitely more important games taking place.
So, who wins the 10 championship games? And how will those last few data points impact the final CFP picture? We've been assuming for quite awhile that it'll be Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Ohio State in one order or another, but is that still what our five college football experts—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Joel Reuter and Brad Shepard—expect to see in the end?
Who Wins the SEC Championship: No. 1 Alabama or No. 7 Florida?
Adam Kramer
Alabama. Next question.
Wait. I am being told by my editors that three words for this particular question will not suffice, so allow me to explain why.
It starts with the fact that Florida just lost a game outright as a three-touchdown underdog, in part because someone threw a shoe at the end of a football game. But that moment, while hilarious, is only a small portion of the reasoning here. Frankly, the many plays that came before it weren't particularly great for the Gators. And even in prior weeks, Florida wasn't nearly as sharp as Alabama has been.
That is suboptimal when playing Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris and a defense that has been vastly improved, albeit against limited competition. Nick Saban's team just looks to be more explosive, more talented and flat-out better.
Could Florida quarterback Kyle Trask have another spectacular game and make this weird? Maybe. But it's going to take the best he has, and even that might not be enough.
And now I want to take a moment to hijack this question with one final opinion: Heisman voters, do the right thing. Give DeVonta Smith the Heisman if he has another Heisman-worthy game. You don't have to vote for a quarterback. Give it to the best player in college football. Smith is that person.
Oh, and Alabama by 20.
Kerry Miller
Let me begin by saying some nice things about the Florida Gators because I do really like this team.
The Kyle Trask-to-Kyle Pitts connection has been arguably the best in college football since the Deshaun Watson and Mike Williams pairing in 2016. Pitts is going to be the first tight end to finish top-10 in the Heisman vote since Notre Dame's Ken MacAfee did so in 1977. And for a dude who was overshadowed all season long, Kadarius Toney has been quite fantastic in his own right.
But I think the Gators are going to get smashed in this game because they simply do not have the defense to slow down Alabama.
God bless Lane Kiffin for coming to the SEC and exposing both of these defenses early in the season. Ole Miss put up 613 yards and 35 points on Florida to open SEC play, and then the Rebels kicked it into an even higher gear for 647 yards and 48 points against Alabama two weeks later.
The difference is it was a wake-up call for Alabama, which has allowed just three total touchdowns on defense over its last five games. Florida's defense hasn't gotten much better since that rough start, and that's going to be the difference in a game Alabama wins 45-21.
Who Wins the ACC Championship: No. 2 Notre Dame or No. 3 Clemson?
David Kenyon
Trevor Lawrence is not some magical cure who can singlehandedly flip this result in Clemson's favor. In the loss at Notre Dame, D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 439 yards! It's likely Lawrence won't manage to do that against a strong Notre Dame defense.
But Lawrence's return, along with the return of three defensive starters (Tyler Davis, James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.) who missed the November game, is the foundation of my Clemson pick.
Notre Dame totaled 208 rushing yards and tallied 5.2 yards per carry in the first game. The only other offense to crack 4.0 yards per attempt on Clemson was Syracuse, and that only happened because of a 61-yard run in garbage time. If the Irish are unable to run as effectively, it forces Notre Dame out of its comfort zone.
Ian Book is a good quarterback and a great scrambler, but an aggressive Clemson pass rush changes the game. And if the Tigers contain ND's running game, that's a bigger deal than Lawrence being under center.
Kerry Miller
Clemson has not been the juggernaut we're used to seeing in recent years.
Late into the third quarter of an Oct. 24 contest, the Orange had a fighting chance to pull off the upset. The following week, Clemson got punched in the mouth early by Boston College before pulling off a comeback win. Sans Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers lost at Notre Dame. And much like the Syracuse game, the regular-season finale against Virginia Tech was a bit of a pulse-raiser until the latter half of the third quarter.
There were certainly stretches in which Clemson looked awesome, even within those games. The Tigers scored the final 20 points against Syracuse, the final 24 against Boston College and the final 35 against Virginia Tech. They also ambushed Pittsburgh with 31 first-quarter points, and they arguably should have won that game against the Fighting Irish.
I do think the Tigers are better than the Fighting Irish, though, and I do think they'll win this game, in part because it is an absolute must-win for Clemson to reach the playoff while Notre Dame is probably going to get in regardless of this outcome. But I expect the game to have some wild swings because of Clemson's season-long tendency to toggle its on/off switch. Clemson 38, Notre Dame 34.
Who Wins the Big Ten Championship: No. 4 Ohio State or No. 14 Northwestern?
Joel Reuter
After the most recent College Football Playoff rankings reveal, CFP chair Gary Barta caused a bit of a stir when he told reporters there has been "some discussion" about moving Texas A&M ahead of Ohio State and into the No. 4 spot.
I fully expect that to light a fire under the Buckeyes.
The key to beating Northwestern will be limiting turnovers and shutting down the running game. In their loss to Michigan State, the Wildcats were held to just 63 rushing yards on 37 attempts, and they tallied just one takeaway while turning it over four times.
The Ohio State run defense ranks sixth in the nation at 95 rushing yards allowed per game, so that checks one of the boxes.
That puts the game squarely on the shoulders of Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields. He struggled against Indiana earlier this year, throwing three interceptions as Ohio State nearly squandered a 35-7 lead. The Northwestern secondary won't make things easy, but he'll rise to the occasion this time to erase any doubts about whether