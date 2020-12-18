B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 16

1 of 9

John Raoux/Associated Press

Adam Kramer

Alabama. Next question.

Wait. I am being told by my editors that three words for this particular question will not suffice, so allow me to explain why.

It starts with the fact that Florida just lost a game outright as a three-touchdown underdog, in part because someone threw a shoe at the end of a football game. But that moment, while hilarious, is only a small portion of the reasoning here. Frankly, the many plays that came before it weren't particularly great for the Gators. And even in prior weeks, Florida wasn't nearly as sharp as Alabama has been.

That is suboptimal when playing Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris and a defense that has been vastly improved, albeit against limited competition. Nick Saban's team just looks to be more explosive, more talented and flat-out better.

Could Florida quarterback Kyle Trask have another spectacular game and make this weird? Maybe. But it's going to take the best he has, and even that might not be enough.

And now I want to take a moment to hijack this question with one final opinion: Heisman voters, do the right thing. Give DeVonta Smith the Heisman if he has another Heisman-worthy game. You don't have to vote for a quarterback. Give it to the best player in college football. Smith is that person.

Oh, and Alabama by 20.

Kerry Miller

Let me begin by saying some nice things about the Florida Gators because I do really like this team.

The Kyle Trask-to-Kyle Pitts connection has been arguably the best in college football since the Deshaun Watson and Mike Williams pairing in 2016. Pitts is going to be the first tight end to finish top-10 in the Heisman vote since Notre Dame's Ken MacAfee did so in 1977. And for a dude who was overshadowed all season long, Kadarius Toney has been quite fantastic in his own right.

But I think the Gators are going to get smashed in this game because they simply do not have the defense to slow down Alabama.

God bless Lane Kiffin for coming to the SEC and exposing both of these defenses early in the season. Ole Miss put up 613 yards and 35 points on Florida to open SEC play, and then the Rebels kicked it into an even higher gear for 647 yards and 48 points against Alabama two weeks later.

The difference is it was a wake-up call for Alabama, which has allowed just three total touchdowns on defense over its last five games. Florida's defense hasn't gotten much better since that rough start, and that's going to be the difference in a game Alabama wins 45-21.