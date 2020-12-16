WFT's Alex Smith Says Calf Strain Is Not Related to Gruesome Leg Injury in 2018

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith told reporters his strained calf is not related to a leg injury that kept him out of the league for nearly two years.

"I feel alright," Smith told reporters Wednesday "... It's early in the week, and we'll see how it goes."

Smith said the strain was a "freak thing" that was a minor issue before last week's game against the San Francisco 49ers but became more agitated on game day.

After passing for 57 yards and one interception in the first half against the Niners, Smith did not return to the game.

Head coach Ron Rivera said the decision to hold the QB out was made "out of an abundance of caution" and he could have returned in an emergency situation.

Instead, it was backup Dwayne Haskins Jr. who entered the huddle and helped lead Washington to a 23-15 victory over San Francisco. Smith, meanwhile, underwent X-rays at the stadium, which returned negative.

Washington has understandably taken steps to preserve Smith's health after a devastating injury in 2018 left him fighting for his life.

While facing the Houston Texans in November 2018, a sack by J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson resulted in Smith suffering a spinal and compound fracture to his tibia and fibula in his right leg. The healing process required 17 surgeries over nine months—including procedures to treat necrotizing fasciitis that led to sepsis.

His remarkable comeback two years later has been one of the most uplifting storylines of the NFL season. It's unclear if he'll be available for Washington in Week 15 as the team does everything it can to ensure he remains healthy.