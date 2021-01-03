Rams Clinch 2020-21 NFL Playoff Berth with Win vs. Cardinals

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Even without Jared Goff, the Los Angeles Rams are going back to the postseason.

The team clinched a NFC wild-card spot Sunday with an 18-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals behind backup quarterback John Wolford after Goff suffered a thumb injury. It's enough to finish the regular season with a 10-6 record and the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

The Rams had two previous chances to clinch a playoff berth but suffered back-to-back loss to the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks.

This still counts as a bounce-back year for Los Angeles, which followed up its appearance in Super Bowl 53 with a 9-7 record in 2019. The squad narrowly missed the playoffs after failing to navigate a difficult schedule.

Things have been better in 2020 as the Rams have mostly taken care of business against inferior opponents while earning impressive wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

With a spot in the playoffs now secured, L.A. likely has higher aspirations with a roster capable of contending for a Super Bowl when healthy.

The defense has been the strength of the team this year, having entered the week ranked first in the NFL in total yards allowed and third in points allowed.

Aaron Donald is on his way to his sixth straight year on the All-Pro first team with 13.5 sacks. Pairing this pass rush with a secondary led by Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill and Darious Williams makes this a difficult team to throw against.

The offense has been more inconsistent and has had to rely on a long list of players with Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., Cooper Kupp and now Goff missing time. The depth still shined with a lot of ways to beat opponents, including Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee.

The difference going forward could be the health of Goff, who struggled with turnovers this season with 13 interceptions but is still the team's best option at the position. If he can return in the playoffs, the 26-year-old has the upside to lead the Rams deep.

Head coach Sean McVay, in his fourth season, will try to get the most out of the entire roster as the Rams look to find postseason success.