Ronald Jones II Placed on COVID-19 List Ahead of Buccaneers vs. Falcons

A day after having surgery to repair his broken pinky finger, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II received more news that could keep him off the field—the team announced he was moved to the league's reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

The move does not necessarily mean that Jones has tested positive for the virus, as players are also on the list when they are designated as a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

Jones, who fractured his finger early during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings and returned to finish the contest, currently ranks fourth in the league in rushing yards with 900.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that Jones may be back at practice at the end of the week after surgery, but if the 23-year-old isn't able to play on Sunday, Arians said Leonard Fournette would get the start, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Fournette was held out last week as a healthy scratch and has yet to start a game for the Buccaneers, after starting all 23 he appeared in during his first two seasons in the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones is the fourth Buccaneers player to be moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list so far this week. Punter Bradley Pinion, kicker Ryan Succop and long snapper Zach Triner were added to the list on Tuesday. Per NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman, Tampa Bay did not have backups for any of those three positions on the active roster.

According to Bergman, the team tabbed practice squad kicker Greg Joseph, who kicked for the Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans throughout the past two seasons, with a practice squad protection that prohibits other teams from signing him this week. Stroud reported Wednesday the Buccaneers brought in a trio of other players—punter Dustin Colquitt, kicker Brett Maher and long snapper Garrison Sanborn—who will be available Sunday if needed.