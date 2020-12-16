    Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin Among 3 Ravens Players Placed on COVID-19 List

    Joseph Zucker
December 16, 2020
    Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
    Kirk Irwin/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday they placed Marquise Brown, Miles Boykin and James Proche on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    The list is utilized for players who either tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with somebody who was carrying the coronavirus.

    According to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, a member of the Ravens coaching staff tested positive. Brown, Boykin and Proche were all considered close contacts. As long as they continue to test negative, they'll be on track to play Sunday's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Brown is the team's leading receiver with 43 catches for 605 yards and five touchdowns through 13 games.

    Earlier this year, the Ravens were impacted by one of the biggest COVID-19 outbreaks of any NFL team. Their list of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list had been up to 20 ahead of a Week 12 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Team president Dick Cass explained Dec. 5 that medical personnel uncovered at least four different COVID-19 strains within the organization, with one of the strains described as "highly contagious."

    Cass also acknowledged there had been a failure to properly adhere to the NFL's health and safety protocols.

    "Despite our best efforts, the protocol is only as effective as our weakest link," he said. "With a dangerous virus like this, everyone must comply with the protocol to avoid infecting many. We now know that not everyone at the Ravens followed the protocol thoroughly."

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Nov. 29 the NFL was investigating the Ravens for any possible violations. The league has yet to issue any official punishment.

