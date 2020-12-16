Report: Lions' Frank Ragnow Played with Fractured Throat; Could Miss Titans Game

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow could miss the team's next game after suffering a fractured throat during Sunday's 31-24 loss versus the Green Bay Packers, per multiple reports.

Despite suffering the injury in the first quarter, Ragnow finished the game, a remarkable show of toughness.

You can be forgiven if you didn't know you could fracture your throat, let alone finish a football game with such an injury. And Ragnow didn't even allow so much as a quarterback hurry with the injury, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

But that doesn't mean Ragnow's brother, Jack Ragnow, was impressed:

Everyone else was, though:

Ragnow, 24, has been excellent for the Lions this season and has emerged as one of the top centers in football. His absence would be huge for a 5-8 team already facing the prospect of playing without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford (rib injury) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip).

If Ragnow misses Sunday's game at the Tennessee Titans, Joe Dahl or rookie Jonah Jackson would be in line to start at center.