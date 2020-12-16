    Report: Lions' Frank Ragnow Played with Fractured Throat; Could Miss Titans Game

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 16, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) plays against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow could miss the team's next game after suffering a fractured throat during Sunday's 31-24 loss versus the Green Bay Packers, per multiple reports.

    Despite suffering the injury in the first quarter, Ragnow finished the game, a remarkable show of toughness.

    You can be forgiven if you didn't know you could fracture your throat, let alone finish a football game with such an injury. And Ragnow didn't even allow so much as a quarterback hurry with the injury, per Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.

    But that doesn't mean Ragnow's brother, Jack Ragnow, was impressed:

    Everyone else was, though:

    Ragnow, 24, has been excellent for the Lions this season and has emerged as one of the top centers in football. His absence would be huge for a 5-8 team already facing the prospect of playing without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford (rib injury) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip).

    If Ragnow misses Sunday's game at the Tennessee Titans, Joe Dahl or rookie Jonah Jackson would be in line to start at center.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      JuJu Won’t Stop Dancing

      Steelers WR says he won’t ‘stop being myself’: ‘I’m going to keep being the JuJu I came to be’

      JuJu Won’t Stop Dancing
      NFL logo
      NFL

      JuJu Won’t Stop Dancing

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow played through a fractured throat vs. Green Bay Packers

      Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow played through a fractured throat vs. Green Bay Packers
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow played through a fractured throat vs. Green Bay Packers

      Detroit Free Press
      via Detroit Free Press

      Matthew Stafford misses Wednesday’s practice, but Lions say he could still play

      Matthew Stafford misses Wednesday’s practice, but Lions say he could still play
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Matthew Stafford misses Wednesday’s practice, but Lions say he could still play

      Pride Of Detroit
      via Pride Of Detroit

      Darrell Bevell “totally comfortable” with Matthew Stafford playing without practicing this week

      Darrell Bevell “totally comfortable” with Matthew Stafford playing without practicing this week
      Detroit Lions logo
      Detroit Lions

      Darrell Bevell “totally comfortable” with Matthew Stafford playing without practicing this week

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk