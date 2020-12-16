Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta: Bleacher Report Staff Predictions

1 of 3

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Golovkin returns to the ring for the first time in over a year on Friday against undefeated Polish middleweight contender Szeremeta.

Golovkin, 38, is one of the most accomplished middleweight boxing champions in history, and his opponent appears to be a 31-year-old with a glossy record and regional-level credentials intended to help "GGG" look more like the menace he once was than he probably is.

Last time out against a durable contender with elite skills in Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Golovkin didn't look like the fighter most people considered one of the scariest punchers in 160-pound history. Instead, Derevyanchenko appeared to get stronger as the fight progressed and Golovkin had to settle with escaping with a close victory on the scorecards in a fight that could have gone either way.

So it really seems like Golovkin's handlers are pitting him against Szeremeta so that the fighter can whack somebody like the old days. Szeremeta hasn't competed at the world level before, and even on his regional circuit, he's not much of a puncher. Golvokin should have no problem steamrolling Szeremeta within the first few rounds.

Golovkin, KO, Rd. 2