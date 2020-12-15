Jerome Bettis, Steelers' Stephon Tuitt Help Charity After Christmas Gifts Stolen

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt are helping Pittsburgh organization Family Resources after its headquarters were robbed of gifts that were going to be given to local children, per TMZ Sports.

According to that report, Bettis offered "some cool gifts to fans on social media in exchange for donations to the charity," which is dedicated to ending child abuse and treating trauma. It worked, as "a rep for Family Resources says Bettis' shoutout has already yielded tremendous results ... with $2,000 worth of contributions already pouring in Tuesday."

Additionally, Tuitt is "expected to hand over a large check."

Bettis and Tuitt are serving as fantastic reminders of what the holiday spirit is all about.