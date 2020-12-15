PGA of America COO Darrell Crall Charged with Assault, Placed on Leave

Eric Gay/Associated Press

PGA of America Chief Operating Officer Darrell Crall was arrested in November and charged with assault, according to Zaira Perez of the Denton Record Chronicle.

The 53-year-old is accused of assault family violence impeding breath or circulation, which is a third-degree felony.

The Frisco Police Department said it responded to a disturbance on Nov. 24, and Crall posted a $15,000 bond the next day.

"Darrell made us aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously," a spokesperson for PGA of America said. "He has been placed on administrative leave while the judicial process runs its course. We have no further comment."

Crall denied the charge through his attorney, David Ovard, who said his client "expects to be fully exonerated."

According to Tim Schmitt of Golfweek, the PGA of America headquarters are moving from Florida to Texas. The organization built a $520 million development in Frisco, and the move should be completed by August 2022.

Crall initially joined PGA of America in 2011 after 16 years as the director of the Northern Texas PGA.