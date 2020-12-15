Report: Giannis' Supermax Contract Sealed by Bucks Through Co-Owners' Meeting

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

A meeting between Giannis Antetokounmpo's agent and Milwaukee Bucks co-owners Marc Lasry and Wes Edens helped seal the deal to keep the two-time NBA MVP with the only franchise he's ever known.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick, Lasry and Edens "flew to Chicago on Dec. 12 for a midday meeting with [agent Alex] Saratsis" that ultimately ended with Antetokounmpo convinced the Bucks were committed to winning for the long haul.

On Tuesday, three days after that reported meeting, Antetokounmpo announced on Twitter he was signing a five-year extension with the Bucks:

Saratsis told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the deal is worth $228 million and includes an opt-out after the fourth year.

The report noted the Bucks first formally presented Antetokounmpo with that supermax offer on Dec. 5 during an in-person discussion at his home. The meeting "lasted several hours" and included the team's brass laid out its strategy moving forward:

"Milwaukee made a series of offseason acquisitions, including trading for Holiday, an All-Star guard and two-way stalwart, to enhance the roster after last season’s second-round playoff defeat. After the potential Bogdan Bogdanovic acquisition fell apart, the Bucks’ front office had a plan in place. It was prepared for the moment, signing key role players in DJ Augustin, Bobby Portis, Bryn Forbes, Torrey Craig and re-signing Pat Connaughton."

Antetokounmpo had until Dec. 21 to sign the extension. If he hadn't, the 26-year-old would have been eligible for free agency next summer and subject of speculation throughout the 2020-21 season.

Instead of putting himself and the Bucks under that intense microscope, Antetokounmpo will be able to focus all of his attention on bringing a championship to the organization. He's led them to the NBA's best regular-season record in each of the past two seasons, but they haven't reached the Finals since 1974.