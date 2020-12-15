    Dez Bryant Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Ravens vs. Jaguars

    Rob Goldberg

    Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
    Don Wright/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that wide receiver Dez Bryant has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    He will be eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Bryant was placed on the COVID list last Thursday after receiving an inconclusive test ahead of the team's Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys. A rapid-result test later revealed he had tested positive, causing him to miss the matchup against the Cowboys as well as Monday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

    The veteran also provided updates on the process through social media, noting he initially tested positive after warm-ups (warning NSFW language):

    He also said he tested negative twice before being placed on the reserve list:

    The Ravens survived without Bryant, earning a 34-17 win over the Cowboys before outlasting the Browns in a 47-42 Monday Night Football win.

    Baltimore (8-5) could still use more help in the passing attack after only six catches by receivers against Cleveland.

    The 32-year-old Bryant—who went nearly three years between NFL games before returning in November—has four catches for 28 yards this season.

