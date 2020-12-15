Bucks Part-Owner Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Ecstatic' About Giannis' $228.2M Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a minority partner in the Milwaukee Bucks' ownership group, said Tuesday he was "pretty ecstatic" about the NBA team signing MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to a five-year, $228.2 million contract extension.

Rodgers discussed the deal during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

The two-time NFL MVP also talked about why he joined the Bucks ownership:

Rodgers became a minority owner in April 2018, making him the only active NFL player as a partner within an NBA ownership group.

The franchise is owned by a large group of people, including Jamie Dinan, Mike Fascitelli, Wes Edens and Marc Lasry, rather than a singular individual or family.

Antetokounmpo, the two-time defending NBA MVP and a four-time All-Star, is now under contract with Milwaukee through the 2024-25 season with a player option for 2025-26.

Locking him into a long-term extension shifts the front office's focus back to building a championship roster around him, a goal that's eluded the Bucks despite Giannis' recent dominance.