    Bucks Part-Owner Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Ecstatic' About Giannis' $228.2M Contract

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo handles the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball conference semifinal playoff game against the Miami Heat on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a minority partner in the Milwaukee Bucks' ownership group, said Tuesday he was "pretty ecstatic" about the NBA team signing MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to a five-year, $228.2 million contract extension.

    Rodgers discussed the deal during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:

    The two-time NFL MVP also talked about why he joined the Bucks ownership:

    Rodgers became a minority owner in April 2018, making him the only active NFL player as a partner within an NBA ownership group.

    The franchise is owned by a large group of people, including Jamie Dinan, Mike Fascitelli, Wes Edens and Marc Lasry, rather than a singular individual or family.

    Antetokounmpo, the two-time defending NBA MVP and a four-time All-Star, is now under contract with Milwaukee through the 2024-25 season with a player option for 2025-26.

    Locking him into a long-term extension shifts the front office's focus back to building a championship roster around him, a goal that's eluded the Bucks despite Giannis' recent dominance.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Giannis Will Sign Supermax 🚨

      Bucks star announces on Instagram he'll sign five-year supermax deal, ending rumors he's leaving Milwaukee

      Giannis Will Sign Supermax 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Giannis Will Sign Supermax 🚨

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Giannis Makes NBA History 💰

      Bucks star's $228.2M extension with Milwaukee is the biggest contract in NBA history (ESPN)

      Giannis Makes NBA History 💰
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Giannis Makes NBA History 💰

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      'Space Jam 2' Plot Details Revealed

      'Space Jam 2' Plot Details Revealed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      'Space Jam 2' Plot Details Revealed

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      New Blockbuster Trade Ideas 💡

      Five internet-breaking trades, including where James Harden should land 👀 📲

      New Blockbuster Trade Ideas 💡
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New Blockbuster Trade Ideas 💡

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report