Bucks Part-Owner Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Ecstatic' About Giannis' $228.2M Contract

Bucks Part-Owner Aaron Rodgers 'Pretty Ecstatic' About Giannis' $228.2M ContractDecember 15, 2020
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a minority partner in the Milwaukee Bucks' ownership group, said Tuesday he was "pretty ecstatic" about the NBA team signing MVP forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to a five-year, $228.2 million contract extension.
Rodgers discussed the deal during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show:
The two-time NFL MVP also talked about why he joined the Bucks ownership:
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
"I just wanted to be a part of it & get in because I felt like it was a good connection to the region thinking I was going to be here for a long long time & also I love basketball" @AaronRodgers12 on buying into the #Bucks ownership group #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/w0Y9jBT9I7
Rodgers became a minority owner in April 2018, making him the only active NFL player as a partner within an NBA ownership group.
The franchise is owned by a large group of people, including Jamie Dinan, Mike Fascitelli, Wes Edens and Marc Lasry, rather than a singular individual or family.
Antetokounmpo, the two-time defending NBA MVP and a four-time All-Star, is now under contract with Milwaukee through the 2024-25 season with a player option for 2025-26.
Locking him into a long-term extension shifts the front office's focus back to building a championship roster around him, a goal that's eluded the Bucks despite Giannis' recent dominance.
