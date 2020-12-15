Kris Bryant Trade Hasn't Been Seriously Discussed in 2 Years, Nationals GM Says

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

There appears to be a disconnect within the Washington Nationals about Kris Bryant trade rumors.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo told reporters on Tuesday that the team hasn't "had a serious conversation about Kris Bryant in probably two years."

Earlier in the day, Nationals manager Davey Martinez told reporters that Bryant's name has "definitely come up in conversations."



The comments from two prominent members of Washington's brain trust come after Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post reported last month that the 2019 World Series champions were "exploring a trade" for Bryant.

As the Chicago Cubs mull their options for 2021, Bryant's status with the organization seems very much in doubt. He is projected to earn $18.6 million next season in his final year of arbitration, per Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors.

The Cubs are in an interesting spot. Theo Epstein left as team president, with Jed Hoyer taking over that role after spending the past nine seasons as general manager. They are projected to have a $136 million payroll, per Spotrac, and are coming off an NL Central title in 2020, but the Miami Marlins swept them out of the playoffs in the NL Wild Card Series.

Bryant's value would seem to be very low. The 2016 NL MVP hit .206/.293/.351 with four homers in 34 games in 2020.

The Nationals do need more help in their lineup after a disappointing 26-34 record last season. Their third basemen combined to hit .239/.326/.378 with 11 home runs and 49 RBI.