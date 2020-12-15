    LeBron James' 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Plot Details Revealed

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates during the second half in Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Miami Heat Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    LeBron James and Looney Tunes characters will be forced to take on a group of rogue artificial intelligence opponents in Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to the original Space Jam starring Michael Jordan. 

    Yahoo Sports' Chris Cwik provided the full plot summary released Monday by Microsoft:

    "When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.'s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of basketball stars as you've never seen them before. It's Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron's bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even 'King' James by playing the game their own way."

    Last week, James discussed some other details about the movie, including the fact the story revolves heavily around "tackling between me being a parent, supporting my son and my son basically turning off at some point and me trying to regain that trust" (movie talk begins around the 23-minute mark):

    The original Space Jam released in 1996 saw Jordan and the Tune Squad make a monumental comeback to defeat the Monstars, a group of oversized alien characters who'd stolen the powers of prominent NBA players.

    It doesn't sound like the new movie will feature a rematch with the Monstars, but the general theme of having to defeat an overpowered opponent remains in tact.

    Space Jam: A New Legacy is set for a July 16 release next year.

