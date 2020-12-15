    Mavs' Luka Doncic Comments on People Body-Shaming Him on Twitter

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 15, 2020

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kim Klement/Associated Press

    Luka Doncic does not appear bothered by fans' comments that he's in less-than-ideal shape heading into the 2020-21 season.

    "I mean, people on Twitter say every stuff," Doncic told reporters Monday. "But, it's true I'm not in my best shape. I will get there for sure. But, you know, I've never been a muscular guy, so what can I say?"

    Doncic has been the subject of body shaming by some on Twitter, who pointed out the Dallas Mavericks star appeared less slender than when he last played in August.

    Concerns over Doncic's commitment to fitness off the court are nothing new. His lack of muscle definition drew some concern during the predraft process in 2018, and his trainer called him out in June ahead of the NBA restart.

    None of this, of course, has stopped Doncic from becoming one of the most promising young stars in the NBA. While he appeared to wear down a bit as his rookie season progressed, that was not the case in 2019-20; Doncic's numbers showed no noticeable dip before the season was halted because of COVID-19 or after the return in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida.

    This may be a good lesson that not every NBA player needs to be a chiseled Greek god to be effective.

