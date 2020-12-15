Ravens Cover 3-Point Spread Against Browns with Safety on Final Play

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

One of the best NFL games of the season culminated in one of the biggest bad beats in recent history.

The Cleveland Browns had two seconds to get 75 yards for the game-winning score against the Baltimore Ravens. Their effort fell short as Jarvis Landry was dragged out of the back of his own end zone, handing the Ravens a 47-42 win. That safety was of particular import if you happened to lay any money on the game.

The contest had just about everything.

Baltimore and Cleveland combined for 89 points and 878 yards. The fourth quarter saw 35 points put on the board. Lamar Jackson threw for 163 yards and ran for 124 yards while experiencing what might be termed gastrointestinal issues, briefly exiting in the fourth quarter before returning and throwing a 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on his first play back.

The final play might have been a bit of a downer, though, if you had taken the Browns at +3.