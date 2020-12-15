Ranking the 8 Greatest Sting Matches of All Time

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

Sting's return to pro wrestling with All Elite Wrestling has The Icon's name on the lips of wrestling fans around the globe.

And while longtime followers know why the face-painted vigilante of sports-entertainment is a big deal, there are those unfamiliar with his work and why he is one of the few legends who still generates excitement for his appearances.

Beginning with an epic encounter against Ric Flair in 1988, he is responsible for unforgettable battles that helped establish WCW as a national wrestling entity while strengthening his own status.

A larger-than-life personality, with an explosive in-ring arsenal and an ability to work with opponents of different styles, Sting was the definition of a star at his peak.

As he prepares to give back to an industry that has been so good to him by preparing a new generation of stars to carry the mantle, let's relive eight defining matches from The Stinger's Hall of Fame career.