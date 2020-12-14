Jake Paul Tells Conor McGregor to Sign $50 Million Contract for Fight in Video

John Locher/Associated Press

Jake Paul called out UFC star Conor McGregor in an Instagram video (warning: contains profanity), saying his representatives sent a $50 million contract to McGregor for a possible fight.

"My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning—50 million dollars cash, proof of funds, the biggest fight offer you've ever been offered," Paul said (via TMZ Sports). "But, you're scared to fight me, Conor. You're ducking me because you don't wanna lose to a f--king YouTuber. You're 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer."

Along with insulting McGregor, Paul made derogatory comments about McGregor's fiancee, Dee Devlin.

He also called UFC President Dana White a "p---y" and "bald b---h" after White told TMZ Sports there was a "0 percent" likelihood of Paul crossing paths with McGregor.

Following Paul's promo video, White responded to TMZ Sports that he's "thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out."

Under the terms outlined in the Instagram post, McGregor vs. Paul would be made up of eight three-minute rounds and have a 185-pound weight limit.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Paul is coming off a second-round knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the pay-per-view headlined by Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. on Nov. 28. In the buildup to the event, Paul floated the idea of boxing against UFC stars such as McGregor, Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal, so his confidence only grew in the wake of his emphatic victory.

Paul's older brother, Logan, is set to face off with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition Feb. 20.