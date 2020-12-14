Patrick Mahomes Says It's 'Important' for Chiefs to Secure AFC's No. 1 Seed, Bye

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Home-field advantage doesn't quite count for as much when a stadium isn't filled to capacity, but securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC remains a priority for Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

During an appearance on 610 Sports Radio's The Drive in Kansas City, Missouri, Mahomes highlighted how finishing as the top team would mean bypassing the Wild Card Round in the NFL playoffs.

"Yeah, it is important," he said. "We believe that no matter what happened [with COVID], we'd have a chance to find ways to win games and make our run. To be the No. 1 seed now, you gotta make sure you hold on to it, get that bye, get everyone healthy ... in the AFC you're gonna play a great team no matter [the seed]."

