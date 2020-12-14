    Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Canceled Due to COVID-19 Protocol with Commodores Roster

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 14, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    A member of the chain gang holds a marker with the SEC logo in the second half of an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and LSU Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Saturday's SEC football matchup between Vanderbilt and Georgia has been canceled with the Commodores roster not meeting the minimum requirements because of COVID-19 protocols, the league announced Monday.      

    The game will be ruled a no-contest. 

    With the season concluding Saturday, Vanderbilt will finish the year 0-9 after falling to 3-6 Tennessee 42-17 last weekend. No. 9 Georgia, which is 7-2, "has been hunting around for a game," according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.    

    SEC teams must have a minimum of 53 scholarship players available, with seven offensive linemen (including a center), four defensive linemen and a quarterback. If a team wants to play with a limited roster, it is able to do so.

    The Commodores had a COVID-19 outbreak in October that resulted in the postponement of their game against Missouri. They entered their bye week with available scholarship players numbering in the "high 40s," according to head coach Derek Mason.

    Adam Sparks of the Nashville Tennessean reported Monday that the Commodores had just 49 scholarship players available against Tennessee.

    After Vanderbilt's first winless season in program history, Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea, a Nashville native who played for the Commodores, is expected to take over as head coach, according to Sparks.           

