LaVar Ball on LiAngelo Being Cut by Pistons: Detroit Is 'Raggedy as Hell'

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

LaVar Ball called the Detroit Pistons organization "raggedy as hell" after they waived his son, LiAngelo Ball, after he signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract in early December.

The elder Ball was asked about the roster move in a Bleacher Report AMA on Monday afternoon:

"I definitely have thoughts on that. The people in Detroit are great. I love the fans, but the franchise over there is raggedy as hell. They don't know a good player. I was giving them a lottery pick for free! Has the skills to play and the notoriety to bring everybody to the game. How do you throw that out the window? They're gonna learn the hard way. My boys are gonna end up together playing somewhere. 'Gelo can shoot the lights out. That was raggedy what they did. But hey, they're gonna learn the hard way."

