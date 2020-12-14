    LaVar Ball on LiAngelo Being Cut by Pistons: Detroit Is 'Raggedy as Hell'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020

    LiAngelo Ball speaks with the media at a pre-draft workout at the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA basketball facility in El Segundo, Calif., Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
    Reed Saxon/Associated Press

    LaVar Ball called the Detroit Pistons organization "raggedy as hell" after they waived his son, LiAngelo Ball, after he signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract in early December.

    The elder Ball was asked about the roster move in a Bleacher Report AMA on Monday afternoon:

    "I definitely have thoughts on that. The people in Detroit are great. I love the fans, but the franchise over there is raggedy as hell. They don't know a good player. I was giving them a lottery pick for free! Has the skills to play and the notoriety to bring everybody to the game. How do you throw that out the window? They're gonna learn the hard way. My boys are gonna end up together playing somewhere. 'Gelo can shoot the lights out. That was raggedy what they did. But hey, they're gonna learn the hard way."

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Looking at Lakers' Preseason Star 🧨

      LeBron tweeted Talen Horton-Tucker is 'SPECIAL'... we detail his potential role this season 📲

      Looking at Lakers' Preseason Star 🧨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Looking at Lakers' Preseason Star 🧨

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie Speaks to Reporters 📝

      ♟ Clarifies viral 'pawns' IG comment 🙏 Praises Nash, takes back old HC remark 👁 Discusses Harden trade rumors

      Kyrie Speaks to Reporters 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kyrie Speaks to Reporters 📝

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      The Most Important NBA FA Signings Since 2000

      We ranked the most era-defining moves from the last 20 years ➡️

      The Most Important NBA FA Signings Since 2000
      Detroit Pistons logo
      Detroit Pistons

      The Most Important NBA FA Signings Since 2000

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons

      @HughesNBA says it's now or never for these players to live up to their hype

      NBA Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report