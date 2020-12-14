LaVar Ball Rips Pistons for Cutting LiAngelo, Talks LeBron, More in B/R AMA

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LaVar Ball has never been shy about voicing his opinion, and he got the chance to do so Monday with Bleacher Report's AMA.

The Big Baller Brand founder discussed his three sons—Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo—as they try to navigate the NBA as well as his famous claim that he could beat Michael Jordan one-on-one. He also called out the Detroit Pistons for waiving LiAngelo Ball and made critical comments about the Los Angeles Lakers and Stephen Curry in a wide-ranging discussion in the B/R app.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@realJeffyPenrod: If you could combine your sons skill sets to make the perfect basketball player, what would you take from who?

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Speed and smarts from Lonzo. Strength def from Gelo. Showmanship from LaMelo. That's it, its entertainment baby.

@007JBond: Do you really think you could beat MJ 1-on-1?

No, I don't think I could beat Michael Jordan 1 on 1... I KNOW I could beat Michael Jordan 1 on 1

@WisdomWordMan: What was your approach in teaching your kids to have discipline when it comes to working on their game?

It's all about the work ethic. I wanted to make working out not be a strain, I just made it fun for them. So when people keep thinking that I pushed them, I never pushed them I just lifted them up. Pushing them would have done us no good.

@ReidVandy: What made you sure your plan to get all your sons in the NBA would work?

Well for me it's because of my wife. She love sports, I love sports. She built good, I'm built good. I mean, that was easy.

@BR_Kicks: Will we ever see a BBB sneaker on an NBA court again? And what do you think about LaMelo signing with Puma?

You're definitely going to see some BBB shoes on the court again. C'mon, I'm already in the shoe game. With my boy signing with Puma, that's something he gotta learn, it's OK. My boys can do other things, they're still with Big Baller Brand—that's what people don't understand. It's a family brand, so they can do other things. And when I die, who you think all this Big Baller stuff is going to? My sons.

@y33t3r3v3rs: Do you think LeBron did Lonzo dirty? Knowing how deep he's rooted in the Lakers' front office do you feel he undervalued Lonzo?

LeBron didn't do nothing. It was just the coaching over there. Coaches didn't know how to play LeBron and Lonzo together. The one time they did that they both had a triple-double in the game. That's what should have been going on that whole time. It was just the coaching over there that didn't fit. You saw they brought in one new guy and they won a championship. Just by bringing in AD and a new coach. It was that simple.

@BayLegend: Who is an all-time NBA legend you would wanna play in a 1v1 televised?

There's only one, the greatest of all time… Michael Jordan. For $200M it could happen tomorrow.

@LOGAN316: How many points do you think LaMelo will score in his first game?

My boys just like to win. They will do whatever it takes to win...they don't really care about the points.

@cwilder: Have you ever had any regrets for the amount of attention you've brought upon yourself while trying to promote their careers?

No. Here's the thing man. People gonna say what they wanna say, but you can't take your eyes off of me! Anything that’s mine, I'm gonna promote it. Those are my boys and I think they're the best in the world.

@NBL21_bombasquad: Who's the GOAT? Besides you of course.

It's MJ, of course!

@jdaniel29: Thoughts on LiAngelo getting waived by the Pistons?

I definitely have thoughts on that. The people in Detroit are great. I love the fans, but the franchise over there is raggedy as hell. They don't know a good player. I was giving them a Lottery pick for free! Has the skills to play and the notoriety to bring everybody to the game. How do you throw that out the window? They're gonna learn the hard way. My boys are gonna end up together playing somewhere. Gelo can shoot the lights out. That was raggedy what they did. But hey, they're gonna learn the hard way.

@DwightSchnoot: Popeyes, Raising Canes or Chick-fil-A?

You know what, I've been hooked on the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich. That's a pretty good sandwich right there. But if I'm going to get chicken and fries, it's got to be Popeyes.

@y33t3r3v3rs: If BBB could collab with a celebrity who would you want?

That's a hard one. I don't want to collab with nobody. I never thought about that. I'm a celebrity! Why don't I collab with myself?

@mcjeffrey Will Lamelo play for the Miami heat ever?

I don't think so. This is a good situation. Melo with Charlotte. If that franchise do the right thing, and trust and believe what I'm telling them and get all three of my boys. They got Melo, now go get Gelo and then the next year get Lonzo. I guarantee that franchise will win a championship. I know how my boys play. Last time they were together they were babies and they were perfect. They ran through the high school scene like it was nothing. So as grown men their chemistry is so good, but people have never seen them play together as grown men. Ain't gonna be sky's the limit, there ain't no limit if my boys play together.

@dad: How can I be a good dad?

To be the world's greatest dad, just take care of yours. That's all you gotta do man. As long as you provide and take care of them, you can be the world's greatest dad.

@burnermcburner: Besides basketball, what are you most proud of your sons for?

I'm just proud of my sons for being my sons. I was proud of them when they came out the womb, and nothing ever changed.

@TylerLTOBell94: How can I get a job at BBB?

Keep doing your thing, and if I need something, we might run into each other. You never know.

@AlexSNguyen: What is your ultimate goal in life? Has it changed or has it been met?

My ultimate goal is to live a happy life with my family. As long as you help somebody do something, I think that's what we're here for.

@TACKOFALLFANCLUB Why do you think you get so much hate? I mean you haven't lied once, you said all your boys would be in the league, and they are.

That's what people don't understand. They say I get so much hate. I get a little hate here and there. But when I'm on the street I get much love. The narrative on some of these shows or talk things is that people hate me. Where are these people? I ain't run into them yet.

@amikk: Who's in your all-time top 5?

Jordan, Magic, Shaq, LeBron and the other one, you can put anyone in there. Duncan, KG, Iverson.

@derockmx43: Which interview was your most memorable?

My most memorable interview is this one right here!

@IceTraeForThreee: What shoes were you wearing when you grew up?

Back then, Converse was the shoe. The Adidas Top Ten, and then when Jordan came out with his, I was wearing Jordans.

@Steve_Perrault: What was your reaction when LaMelo didn't go No. 1 overall?

Happier than a big fella in the donut shop. I told people, he did go No. 1...to the best team with their first pick. I'm glad Melo went No. 1 to the GOAT, Michael Jordan.

@duppymans: If basketball didn't exist, what sport would your sons play?

They would probably play football, they loved playing football. But they were excelling at basketball.

@chicagol: What's next for the Ball family?

Just to make this brand one of the biggest brands ever, and be the face of the NBA. We're just getting started. When they all get on the same team, it's going to be the greatest thing ever. I hope it happens in Charlotte.

@kingtd Who wins in their first matchup, LaMelo or Lonzo?

It better be Lonzo, he's the older brother. You don't let your younger brother beat you!

Rapid Fire Questions

What makes someone a Big Baller?

The dedication and determination in whatever you do.

What have your convos with MJ been like so far?

I haven't talked to Michael Jordan yet. I expect him to be just like me, he just wants to win.

Favorite movie ever?

Tombstone, with Val Kilmer.

Favorite food ever?

Tacos

Favorite sneakers ever?

Triple Bs, ZO2s.

LaMelo vs. Steph 1-on-1 who wins?

Stop it, LaMelo. Steph is too little, he's only like 6'3" or 6'2". LaMelo is taller than him and longer than him.