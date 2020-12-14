    Texas' Joseph Ossai Declares for 2021 NFL Draft, Opts Out of Remainder of Season

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 14, 2020
    Alerted 42m ago in the B/R App

    Texas' Joseph Ossai carries during an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
    Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

    Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai on Monday announced his intention to declare for the 2021 NFL draft and will not play in the team's bowl game.

    "Now that our regular season has ended, I have made the tough decision to go ahead and begin to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft," Ossai said in a statement. "As a kid, I dreamt of playing at Texas and going on to play in the NFL. I feel the time is now right, and even though it is bittersweet, I am excited to face this new challenge."

    Ossai is considered one of the top pass-rushers in the 2021 class. He recorded 55 tackles and 5.5 sacks in nine games this season and is equipped with elite size and agility for the position. His foot speed and strength should allow him to play either edge spot rather than being pigeonholed as a linebacker or defensive end.

    CBS Sports ranks Ossai as the No. 29 overall prospect in this year's draft. Players with his physical qualities tend to impress at the combine and individual workouts, so Ossai should be able to lock himself into the first round with strong performances.

    At the very least, Ossai will be the first Texas player off the board in April, with the lower end of his projection being somewhere in Day 2.

