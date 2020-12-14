Tyson Fury Tells Anthony Joshua to 'Grow a Pair' and Sign Contract for Fight

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Tyson Fury has a message for Anthony Joshua: "Grow a pair and sign the contract."

The WBC heavyweight champion appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday, saying he hopes to fight Joshua in 2021 but that the onus is on his compatriot to get the deal done.

"Let's hope this fight happens," Fury said. "I'm willing to take the fight. I don't know if they are. I've been willing to take the fight for the last five years. It's not happened so far, but I'm very optimistic that will happen in 2021."

Fury has not fought since his TKO victory over Deontay Wilder in February, which saw him win the WBC and The Ring heavyweight championships.

Joshua holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight championships. He retained those titles in a dominant knockout victory over Kubrat Pulev on Saturday.

A Joshua-Fury bout is seen as perhaps the biggest prizefight in the United Kingdom's history.