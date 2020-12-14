Report: Tomoyuki Sugano Linked to Red Sox, Blue Jays and More MLB Teams

Toru Takahashi/Associated Press

There is significant interest around the majors in signing Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are among the teams looking to add the 31-year-old, who must be signed by Jan. 7 when his posting window closes.

Sugano finished last season with a 14-2 record and a 1.97 ERA for the Yomiuri Giants.

Over his eight seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball, he has 101 wins with a 2.34 ERA and 1,216 strikeouts, adding two Sawamura Awards as the best pitcher in the league.

Sugano also showcased his ability at the World Baseball Classic in 2017, including his six shutout innings against Team USA.

According to Passan, the right-hander has a five-pitch mix with the competitiveness to make him successful in the majors.

J.P. Morosi of MLB.com reported Sugano has a fastball that tops out at 95 miles per hour, adding a slider, forkball and changeup that are all considered above-average offerings. He also reportedly has "elite" control, which is evident by his 1.8 career walks per nine innings in Japan.

"He's a crafty, smart, excellent pitcher with multiple plus-plus pitches," former teammate Zelous Wheeler, who also spent one season with the Yankees, said of Sugano. "He should translate very well to MLB. He's hardworking and gets along well with his teammates, both Japanese and foreign players."

This type of profile could make him an ideal fit for just about every team, but the Red Sox could be even more desperate for pitching after a miserable 2020 season.

The last-place squad finished 28th in the majors with a 5.58 team ERA.

The San Diego Padres could also be an intriguing fit as the club tries to take the next step toward World Series contention in 2021.