Bowl Games Schedule 2020-21: Dates, Times and Best Potential CFP Matchups

    2020 has been an adventure for college football. As recently as August, the Big Ten and Pac-12 weren't planning on playing any games because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the SEC, ACC and Big 12 were discussing whether they should cancel too. When they opted not to, the Pac-12 and Big Ten scrambled to put their seasons back together, opting for six- and eight-game regular season schedules, respectively.

    Hundreds of games were postponed or scrapped because of COVID-19-related roster issues, and few teams made it through the season unscathed. But college football has made it all the way to Championship Week, which seemed like a pipe dream a few months ago. Because of shortened schedules, many bowl-eligible teams will be finding out their opponents maybe a week ahead of time, instead of on the usual Selection Sunday after the conference title games.

    Eleven bowl games—Redbox, Hawai'i, Bahamas, Holiday, Quick Lane, Pinstripe, Sun, Fenway, Celebration, Las Vegas, LA—have been canceled because of local safety protocols or because it simply didn't make sense to hold a game that would lose money. There are still 34 games slated to go on, including the CFP National Championship, and some teams have already begun bowl prep ahead of their season finales.

                          

    2020-21 College Football Bowl Schedule

    Dec. 19

    Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

    SMU vs. UTSA

    Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

    4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2

              

    Dec. 21

    Myrtle Beach Bowl

    Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)

    2:30 p.m. | ESPN

            

    Dec. 22

    Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

    Nevada vs. Tulane

    Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)

    3:30 p.m. | ESPN

    Boca Raton Bowl

    FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)

    7 p.m. | ESPN

               

    Dec. 23

    R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

    Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

    3:30 p.m. | ESPN

    Montgomery Bowl

    Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

    7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2

                  

    Dec. 24

    New Mexico Bowl

    Hawaii vs. Houston

    Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)

    3:30 p.m. | ESPN

               

    Dec. 25

    Camellia Bowl

    Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)

    2:30 p.m. | ESPN

         

    Dec. 26

    Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

    Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

    12 p.m. | ABC

    Cure Bowl

    Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

    12 p.m. | ESPN

    SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

    Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)

    3:30 p.m. | ABC

    LendingTree Bowl

    Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)

    3:30 p.m. | ESPN

    Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

    Army vs. TBD

    Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)

    7 p.m. | ESPN

    Guaranteed Rate Bowl

    Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)

    10:15 p.m. | ESPN

                        

    Dec. 28

    Military Bowl

    Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)

    2:30 p.m. | ESPN

                   

    Dec. 29

    Cheez-It Bowl

    Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

    5:30 p.m. | ESPN

    Valero Alamo Bowl

    Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)

    9 p.m. | ESPN

                   

    Dec. 30

    Duke's Mayo Bowl

    Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)

    12 p.m. | ESPN

    TransPerfect Music City Bowl

    Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

    3:30 p.m. | ESPN

    Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

    AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

    7:15 p.m. | ESPN

                 

    Dec. 31

    Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

    Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)

    12 p.m. | ESPN

    AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)

    4 p.m. | ESPN

    Arizona Bowl

    Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)

    4 p.m. | CBSSN

    Texas Bowl

    NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

    8 p.m. | ESPN

                    

    Jan. 1

    TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

    Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)

    12 p.m. | ESPN2

    Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

    Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

    12:30 p.m. | ESPN

    Vrbo Citrus Bowl

    Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)

    1 p.m. | ABC

    Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

    Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)

    5 p.m. | ESPN

    Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

    Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

    8:45 p.m. | ESPN

                    

    Jan. 2

    TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

    TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)

    12 p.m. | ESPN

    Outback Bowl

    Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

    12:30 p.m. | ABC

    PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

    State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)

    4 p.m. | ESPN

    Capital One Orange Bowl

    Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

    8 p.m. | ESPN

                   

    Jan. 11

    College Football Playoff National Championship

    Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

    8 p.m. | ESPN

                       

    CFP Scenarios

    The College Football Playoff is the biggest prize in the sport, and this year, there hasn't been that much intrigue or surprise around the teams projected to be in. The current top four—Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson—have just one combined loss, which belongs to Clemson at the hands of Notre Dame. The two will meet Saturday in the ACC Championship Game, and it will go a long way in deciding the fates of multiple teams.

    With all four teams participating in championship games, a number of scenarios are in play. But four are most likely.

    1. Alabama and Ohio State win and Clemson beats Notre Dame in a close finish. If all of this happens, each of the four in will likely stay in, and Clemson will move up to the No. 2 spot. Alabama and Notre Dame would meet in the Sugar Bowl, and Clemson and Ohio State would face off in the Rose Bowl.

    2. Notre Dame beats Clemson and Ohio State and Alabama both win. This assumes that Texas A&M beats Tennessee in its regular-season finale, which is likely but not a foregone conclusion. In the case it does, Clemson falls out of the top four, and Texas A&M likely slides into the No. 3 spot to avoid an Alabama-Texas A&M rematch in the semifinal, giving Justin Fields gets a shot to take down the Crimson Tide.

    3. Clemson beats Notre Dame in a blowout. This wouldn't eliminate the Fighting Irish from sneaking in as the No. 4 seed, but with the schedule Notre Dame has played this year, Texas A&M could sneak past them as long as it takes care of business against Tennessee. Again, A&M likely jumps past Ohio State into the No. 3 spot, and we get Alabama vs. Ohio State and Texas A&M vs. Clemson.

    4. Clemson loses, and Texas A&M gets upset by Tennessee. This is where all hell breaks loose. The top three seeds will be set: Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State. But after that, the discussion gets compelling. Potential candidates include: two-loss Clemson, a two-loss Big 12 champion (Iowa State or Oklahoma), 6-0 USC (if it wins the Pac-12 championship) and undefeated Group of Five champion Cincinnati.

    Of the two-loss teams, Clemson would arguably have the weakest schedule because it didn't beat Notre Dame on two occasions. But on paper, the Tigers would be the best team among the group. If you're a College Football Playoff committee member, this is your nightmare. If you're someone who loves chaos, this is what you dream of.

                         

    Follow Keegan on Twitter, @ByKeeganPope.

