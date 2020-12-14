Bowl Games Schedule 2020-21: Dates, Times and Best Potential CFP Matchups

Bowl Games Schedule 2020-21: Dates, Times and Best Potential CFP MatchupsDecember 14, 2020
2020 has been an adventure for college football. As recently as August, the Big Ten and Pac-12 weren't planning on playing any games because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the SEC, ACC and Big 12 were discussing whether they should cancel too. When they opted not to, the Pac-12 and Big Ten scrambled to put their seasons back together, opting for six- and eight-game regular season schedules, respectively.
Hundreds of games were postponed or scrapped because of COVID-19-related roster issues, and few teams made it through the season unscathed. But college football has made it all the way to Championship Week, which seemed like a pipe dream a few months ago. Because of shortened schedules, many bowl-eligible teams will be finding out their opponents maybe a week ahead of time, instead of on the usual Selection Sunday after the conference title games.
Eleven bowl games—Redbox, Hawai'i, Bahamas, Holiday, Quick Lane, Pinstripe, Sun, Fenway, Celebration, Las Vegas, LA—have been canceled because of local safety protocols or because it simply didn't make sense to hold a game that would lose money. There are still 34 games slated to go on, including the CFP National Championship, and some teams have already begun bowl prep ahead of their season finales.
2020-21 College Football Bowl Schedule
Dec. 19
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
SMU vs. UTSA
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Brooks Stadium (Conway, South Carolina)
2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Dec. 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Nevada vs. Tulane
Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho)
3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Florida)
7 p.m. | ESPN
Dec. 23
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Montgomery Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
7 p.m. | ESPN or ESPN2
Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl
Hawaii vs. Houston
Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Texas)
3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Alabama)
2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Dec. 26
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
12 p.m. | ABC
Cure Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
12 p.m. | ESPN
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas, Texas)
3:30 p.m. | ABC
LendingTree Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Alabama)
3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Army vs. TBD
Independence Stadium (Shreveport, Louisiana)
7 p.m. | ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Chase Field (Phoenix, Arizona)
10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Dec. 28
Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Maryland)
2:30 p.m. | ESPN
Dec. 29
Cheez-It Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
5:30 p.m. | ESPN
Valero Alamo Bowl
Alamodome (San Antonio, Texas)
9 p.m. | ESPN
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, North Carolina)
12 p.m. | ESPN
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)
3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
7:15 p.m. | ESPN
Dec. 31
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas)
12 p.m. | ESPN
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis, Tennessee)
4 p.m. | ESPN
Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Arizona)
4 p.m. | CBSSN
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
8 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 1
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field (Birmingham, Alabama)
12 p.m. | ESPN2
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
12:30 p.m. | ESPN
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium (Orlando, Florida)
1 p.m. | ABC
Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Rose Bowl (Pasadena, California)
5 p.m. | ESPN
Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
8:45 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 2
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Florida)
12 p.m. | ESPN
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
12:30 p.m. | ABC
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
4 p.m. | ESPN
Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
8 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 11
College Football Playoff National Championship
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
8 p.m. | ESPN
CFP Scenarios
The College Football Playoff is the biggest prize in the sport, and this year, there hasn't been that much intrigue or surprise around the teams projected to be in. The current top four—Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson—have just one combined loss, which belongs to Clemson at the hands of Notre Dame. The two will meet Saturday in the ACC Championship Game, and it will go a long way in deciding the fates of multiple teams.
With all four teams participating in championship games, a number of scenarios are in play. But four are most likely.
1. Alabama and Ohio State win and Clemson beats Notre Dame in a close finish. If all of this happens, each of the four in will likely stay in, and Clemson will move up to the No. 2 spot. Alabama and Notre Dame would meet in the Sugar Bowl, and Clemson and Ohio State would face off in the Rose Bowl.
2. Notre Dame beats Clemson and Ohio State and Alabama both win. This assumes that Texas A&M beats Tennessee in its regular-season finale, which is likely but not a foregone conclusion. In the case it does, Clemson falls out of the top four, and Texas A&M likely slides into the No. 3 spot to avoid an Alabama-Texas A&M rematch in the semifinal, giving Justin Fields gets a shot to take down the Crimson Tide.
3. Clemson beats Notre Dame in a blowout. This wouldn't eliminate the Fighting Irish from sneaking in as the No. 4 seed, but with the schedule Notre Dame has played this year, Texas A&M could sneak past them as long as it takes care of business against Tennessee. Again, A&M likely jumps past Ohio State into the No. 3 spot, and we get Alabama vs. Ohio State and Texas A&M vs. Clemson.
4. Clemson loses, and Texas A&M gets upset by Tennessee. This is where all hell breaks loose. The top three seeds will be set: Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State. But after that, the discussion gets compelling. Potential candidates include: two-loss Clemson, a two-loss Big 12 champion (Iowa State or Oklahoma), 6-0 USC (if it wins the Pac-12 championship) and undefeated Group of Five champion Cincinnati.
Of the two-loss teams, Clemson would arguably have the weakest schedule because it didn't beat Notre Dame on two occasions. But on paper, the Tigers would be the best team among the group. If you're a College Football Playoff committee member, this is your nightmare. If you're someone who loves chaos, this is what you dream of.
Follow Keegan on Twitter, @ByKeeganPope.
Tua Tagovailoa was impressive against Patrick Mahomes in a close loss to the Chiefs