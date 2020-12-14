3 Takeaways from Titans' Week 14 Win

0 of 3

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans got back on track in a big way on Sunday, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-10. The win moved Tennessee to 9-4 and put the Titans back in first place in the AFC South.

The lopsided victory came courtesy of several payers, but no one loomed larger (no pun intended) than bruising running back Derrick Henry. Last year's NFL rushing leader ran for more than 200 yards and showed fans why he deserves at least some MVP consideration.

It's unlikely that a non-quarterback will win the MVP award, but Henry has fully established himself as one of the best offensive forces in football. The Titans, meanwhile, have established themselves as legitimate contenders in the AFC.

Here's what else we learned from the Titans' big Week 14 win.