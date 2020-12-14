3 Takeaways from Titans' Week 14 WinDecember 14, 2020
3 Takeaways from Titans' Week 14 Win
The Tennessee Titans got back on track in a big way on Sunday, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-10. The win moved Tennessee to 9-4 and put the Titans back in first place in the AFC South.
The lopsided victory came courtesy of several payers, but no one loomed larger (no pun intended) than bruising running back Derrick Henry. Last year's NFL rushing leader ran for more than 200 yards and showed fans why he deserves at least some MVP consideration.
It's unlikely that a non-quarterback will win the MVP award, but Henry has fully established himself as one of the best offensive forces in football. The Titans, meanwhile, have established themselves as legitimate contenders in the AFC.
Here's what else we learned from the Titans' big Week 14 win.
Henry Isn't Doing It Alone
While Henry and his 215 rushing yards were the story of the day, it's worth noting that the Titans are building a complete unit on that side of the ball. Ryan Tannehill was an efficient 19-of-24 for 212 yards and two touchdowns, while wideout A.J. Brown again gashed the competition.
Brown caught a spectacular 37-yard touchdown to kick off Tennessee's scoring, and he continues to prove that he's one of the best young wideouts in the NFL.
While this was largely a grind-it-out game for the Titans, Tennessee showed that it is far from one-dimensional. Tannehill and Co. engineered a quick three-point drive just before halftime in just eight seconds and two plays.
That hurry-up field goal wasn't the difference in this game, but it showed just how dangerous the Titans passing attack can be in clutch situations.
Tennessee Is a Different Team When Playing with the Lead
Here's a news flash. The Titans have a run-oriented offense that is better when playing with a lead. However, the Titans, as a whole, are better when they're not trying to play catch-up. The team's 21st-ranked scoring defense can be a liability, as we saw last week against the Cleveland Browns.
Tennessee got behind 38-7 in the first half of that game, as things spiraled out of control defensively. Yes, the Titans were able to mount a furious second-half comeback, but by then it was too late.
"You go out there and play like that, you get your behind whipped," safety Kevin Byard said after the Browns loss, per Michael Hogan of All Titans.
However, when the offense can play with the lead and control the clock with Henry, many of the defensive issues can be masked.
Yes, the Jaguars are a bad team offensively, but they're not completely devoid of talent. They racked up 354 yards of offense on Sunday, but when pressured to put points on the scoreboard, the Jaguars largely fell short.
The Run Defense Is Starting to Show Growth
When playing with a lead, the Titans are able to limit the effectiveness of opposing running games. That was evident on Sunday, as Jaguars standout running back James Robinson was held to just 67 yards on the ground. While not a runner of Henry's caliber, Robinson is a 1,000-yard rusher and one of the best offensive rookies at any position in 2020.
This marks the third-straight week in which the Titans have done a solid job against the run—and playing with the lead isn't the only contributing factor.
Tennessee played from behind for nearly all four quarters against Cleveland, yet still held the Browns' vaunted rushing attack to just 118 yards. Against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, Tennessee surrendered just 56 yards on the ground.
For the season, the Titans rank just 16th against the run. However, they've been better in recent weeks, and they may now have a better grasp of how to limit the ground game. That should help prevent potential playoff opponents from doing to Tennessee what it often does to the opposition—controlling the game on the ground.