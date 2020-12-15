Report: Lions 'Not Overly Optimistic' Matthew Stafford Can Play with Rib Injury

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's status for Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans is in question after he suffered a rib cartilage injury in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Lions are "not overly optimistic" he'll be able to suit up, but they are "leaving open the possibility" that he could since Stafford tends to play through injuries often.

The 32-year-old exited Sunday against the Packers after playing just eight games in the 2019 campaign because of a non-displaced fracture in his spine. Prior to that, though, he played all 16 games in eight straight seasons from 2011 through 2018.

When healthy, Stafford has put up head-turning numbers throughout his career.

The Georgia product threw for more than 4,000 yards seven straight years from 2011 through 2017 and has never hesitated to take chances when looking for open receivers. While that hasn't always been conducive to winning, it helped establish him as a force in the NFL.

Stafford has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games this year.

He also sports a 5-8 record for a Lions team whose playoff hopes are now on life support following the loss to Green Bay.

If Stafford is unable to play against Tennessee, veteran journeyman Chase Daniel is likely to get the start in his place.

Daniel is in his 11th NFL season and with his fifth different team. In five career starts, he owns a 2-3 record.