3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 14 Win

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Mitchell Trubisky began the year as the Bears' starting quarterback. Despite starting 3-0, Chicago opted to turn to Nick Foles. However, Foles suffered a hip injury, opening the door for Trubisky to get back under center the past three games coming out of the Bears' Week 11 bye.

Although Chicago lost the previous two weeks, its offense showed signs of improvement. That carried over into Sunday when the Bears racked up 410 total yards and scored four first-half touchdowns, three of which were passing scores by Trubisky in the second quarter. He connected with tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receivers Allen Robinson II and Darnell Mooney for touchdowns.

"Just the situation that we were in, being on that little losing streak, that makes you sick to your stomach," Trubisky said, according to Andrew Seligman of the Associated Press. "I was willing to do whatever it took for the team today, just go out there and get a win."

It may have helped that the Texans entered the day ranked 30th in the NFL in total yards allowed per game (406.3), but the Bears still capitalized on the matchup and continued to score points after building an early lead. With the offense building momentum, it could potentially keep having success the rest of the regular season, especially with some favorable matchups coming up for the passing attack.

Right now, Trubisky is proving he can lead the Bears' offense to positive results. He went 24-for-33 for 267 yards, while Chicago's running game was also effective, totaling 169 yards on the ground.