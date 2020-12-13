Adam Gase Says He Hugged Jamal Adams After Jets' Blowout Loss vs. Seahawks

Lindsey Wasson/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase said he "hugged" Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, formerly a Jet, after Seattle's 40-3 win on Sunday.

The Jets traded Adams and a 2022 fourth-round pick to Seattle in July for Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first- and third-rounder and a 2022 first-round pick.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

