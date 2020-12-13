    Brandon McManus Tweets He 'Sucked' After Missing 2 PATs for Broncos vs. Panthers

    Denver Broncos place kicker Brandon McManus (8) and Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin (6) watch a missed field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus had a tough outing in the team's 32-27 win on Sunday, missing two of his four extra-point attempts.

    After the game, he was pretty blunt in his assessment of his own performance:

    McManus has been otherwise solid this season, making 22 of 24 field-goal attempts and 21 of 24 extra points, so his teammates can forgive his off day. His accountability will also be appreciated in the locker room. 

    Patience runs thin in the NFL, however. Luckily for the seven-year veteran, his struggles didn't ultimately hurt Denver on Sunday. 

