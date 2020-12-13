    49ers OL Coach John Benton Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Game vs. WFT

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020

    San Francisco 49ers offensive line coach John Benton, center, talks with San Francisco 49ers offensive guard Laken Tomlinson (75) and offensive tackle Joe Staley (74) during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Tony Avelar/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers announced Sunday that offensive line coach John Benton would miss the team's game later that day against the Washington Football Team after testing positive for COVID-19. 

    Per the team statement: "Benton immediately went into self-quarantine and the team conducted the appropriate contact tracing as part of the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol. We will continue to communicate with the League and medical professionals and take the necessary precautions in the best interest of health and safety."

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Josh Jacobs Ends Up Playing 🤔

      Raiders RB plays vs. Colts after saying he wasn't in IG post 📸

      Josh Jacobs Ends Up Playing 🤔
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Josh Jacobs Ends Up Playing 🤔

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      King Henry Makes History 👑

      Derrick Henry passes Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson for the most 200+ yd, 2+ TD games in NFL history

      King Henry Makes History 👑
      NFL logo
      NFL

      King Henry Makes History 👑

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NFL Asks 49ers to Help Test for Potential Playoff Bubble

      Report: NFL Asks 49ers to Help Test for Potential Playoff Bubble
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      Report: NFL Asks 49ers to Help Test for Potential Playoff Bubble

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Texans HC Candidates Emerging

      Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy and Seahawks' Brian Schottenheimer are considered strong candidates for the Houston job (Schefter)

      Texans HC Candidates Emerging
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans HC Candidates Emerging

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report