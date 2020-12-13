49ers OL Coach John Benton Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Game vs. WFT

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers announced Sunday that offensive line coach John Benton would miss the team's game later that day against the Washington Football Team after testing positive for COVID-19.

Per the team statement: "Benton immediately went into self-quarantine and the team conducted the appropriate contact tracing as part of the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol. We will continue to communicate with the League and medical professionals and take the necessary precautions in the best interest of health and safety."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

