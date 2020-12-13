Arnold Classic Europe 2020 Results: Winner, Highlights, Prize Money

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

The 2020 Arnold Classic Europe took place over the weekend, with winners earning trophies in five divisions.

Michal Krizanek recaptured the men's bodybuilding division, with the 2020 trophy adding to his triumph in 2018. Krizanek defeated Mika Sihvonen, who earned second-place honors. The dominant champion had promised to return to the top of the sport after not winning a year ago.

After two straight years of finishing in the top five, Nikolett Szabo won the Women's Fitness IFBB Elite Pro World Championship. She had previously finished fourth in 2018 and third last year.

Adela Ondrejovicova of Slovakia brought home the prize in the women's bodyfitness division. She has won the event three straight years and has yet to be defeated in competition.

Also remaining undefeated was Dmytro Horobets, who won the men's physique division for the third time.

Closing things out was Lexy Oliver winning the IFBB Elite Pro Wellness division.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented call to hold the IFBB Elite Pro World Championships and Arnold Classic Europe in the same event.

In the past, winners were set to split a $60,000 total prize. However, the current prize money is unclear for the 2020 event.