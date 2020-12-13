    NFL Legend Bill Cowher Says 'I Have No Interest in Coaching' Amid Jets Buzz

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020

    Former head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers Bill Cowher, center, walks on the field at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
    Don Wright/Associated Press

    Bill Cowher isn't returning to coaching.

    The Hall of Famer slammed the door shut on his coaching career in a recent interview with Rich Cimini of ESPN amid buzz he could be interested in the New York Jets job.

    "I have no interest in coaching," Cowher said. "I have too much respect for the coaching profession to talk about a job that isn't open. From that perspective, any job that is open, I have no interest in coaching."


