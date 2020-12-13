NFL Legend Bill Cowher Says 'I Have No Interest in Coaching' Amid Jets Buzz

Don Wright/Associated Press

Bill Cowher isn't returning to coaching.

The Hall of Famer slammed the door shut on his coaching career in a recent interview with Rich Cimini of ESPN amid buzz he could be interested in the New York Jets job.

"I have no interest in coaching," Cowher said. "I have too much respect for the coaching profession to talk about a job that isn't open. From that perspective, any job that is open, I have no interest in coaching."



