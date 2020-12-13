Texans Rumors: Chiefs' Bieniemy, Seahawks' Schottenheimer Linked to HC Job

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy are reportedly considered among the frontrunners for the Houston Texans' head coaching vacancy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported adviser Jed Hughes recently gave a "strong recommendation" to Schottenheimer, who has been the Seahawks' offensive coordinator since 2018.

Schottenheimer, the son of former NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, has been an assistant coach for nearly a quarter-century. He's spent the last two decades as a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in the NFL, with extended stints running the offenses with the New York Jets and Rams before joining the Seahawks in 2018.

Seattle has finished no worse than eighth in offensive DVOA during Schottenheimer's tenure, per Football Outsiders. Much of that can be attributed to the brilliance of Russell Wilson, but Schottenheimer's offense has helped turn DK Metcalf into a superstar two years after he was viewed as a raw prospect.

Bieniemy has been part of Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City since 2013, first as a running backs coach and then the offensive coordinator the last three seasons. While Reid calls plays, Bieniemy has been instrumental in the development of Patrick Mahomes and is widely viewed as the perhaps the assistant coach most deserving of a head coaching job.

“The first thing you always hear about him is how he holds everybody accountable and that’s true,” Mahomes said of Bieniemy on the Huddle and Flow podcast. “I mean from the top down, from the first player on the roster to the last player on the roster, he’s going to make sure that you’re handling your business and you’re doing whatever it takes (for) the betterment of the team and to make the team better.

