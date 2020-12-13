    Stephen Curry 'Definitely a Sight for Sore Eyes' in Warriors Return, Says Kerr

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures as he brings the ball upcourt against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    After Stephen Curry appeared in just five games during the 2019-20 season, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was happy to see the point guard back in action Sunday.

    "It's always just great to see him out on the floor," Kerr said of Curry, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "And I think he looks really good physically, that's the main thing. He worked so hard in the offseason and he's in great shape. And now it's just a matter of getting his timing and his rhythm down, but he's definitely a sight for sore eyes."

    A broken hand kept Curry out for most of last season, while Klay Thompson also missed the entire year recovering from a torn ACL. It resulted in a 15-50 finish for Golden State, the worst record in the NBA just one year after reaching the NBA finals for the fifth year in a row.

    Thompson is out once again with an Achilles injury, but Curry will return with a resume that includes two MVP awards, six All-Star selections and three NBA titles.

    Though he only scored 10 points in 21 minutes during the first preseason game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, Kerr knows it was an important stepping stone for the upcoming season.

