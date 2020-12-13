CFP Bowl Projections 2020: Predicting Playoff, New Year's Games

2 of 2

Allstate Sugar Bowl: 1. Alabama vs. 4. Notre Dame

Rose Bowl Game: 2. Clemson vs. 3. Ohio State

Heading into championship weekend, the top four teams in college football have remained the same that they have been for most of this season. Each of the four will participate in its conference championship game, though all eyes will be on Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Notre Dame-Clemson rematch.

The Fighting Irish pulled off a stunning 47-40 overtime upset in Week 10 while the Tigers were without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but Clemson is expected to be at full strength for the title game.

If the Tigers win a close game, both teams will almost certainly make it into the playoff field. If Clemson wins handily, Texas A&M could make a strong argument for the No. 4 spot. However, its thumping at the hands of Alabama might prove to be too big to overcome. If the Irish win again, they would cement the No. 2 spot and knock the Tigers out of the playoff, likely making room for the Aggies to slide in.

Up in Columbus, Ohio, the big news was the Big Ten schools opting to waive the rule they implemented at the beginning of this shortened season that required teams to play six conference games to qualify for the league's title game. After the Buckeyes' regular-season finale against Michigan was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines program, the Big Ten relented to allow the Buckeyes to play in Indianapolis at 5-0. They will meet Northwestern, which finished the season 7-1 and beat both Iowa and Wisconsin.

Alabama, meanwhile, will meet Florida in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. The Tide will be in the playoff regardless, but the Gators would punch their ticket into the CFP with an upset win over the Tide, whose last loss in the title game came all the way back in 2008.

