    Tyson Fury Calls Out Anthony Joshua; Bob Arum Confident Fight Will Happen

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 13, 2020

    FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 file photo, Britain's Tyson Fury, celebrates after defeating Deontay Wilder in a WBC heavyweight championship boxing match in Las Vegas. Fury says he plans to fight in London on Dec. 5 but his opponent is unknown. Fury says in a video message posted on his social media accounts that he's “definitely fighting December the 5th in London” and that the opponent will be announced “very, very soon.” Fury and his co-promoter Frank Warren recently expressed doubt that a third fight with American Deontay Wilder would happen in 2020. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury called out WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champ Anthony Joshua on social media Saturday, saying that he wants to fight and would knock him out by Round 3.

    Top Rank CEO and co-founder Bob Arum, who co-promotes Fury, expressed confidence via his Twitter account and communications with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix that a Fury-Joshua bout will transpire.

    He also said that Top Rank would work on the fight particulars starting Monday.

    Arum told Mannix that he spoke with Matchroom Sport group director and Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn about a deal and that progress was made:

    Fury sports a 30-0-1 lifetime record, with his only non-victory a draw against Deontay Wilder in December 2018. He beat Wilder via seventh-round TKO in a February 2020 rematch. Twenty-one of Fury's wins have come via knockout.

    Joshua is 24-1 lifetime, with his only defeat a seventh-round TKO at the hands of Andy Ruiz Jr. in June 2019. Joshua handily won a unanimous-decision rematch six months later. His last fight occurred Saturday when he beat Kubrat Pulev by ninth-round knockout.

    All but two of Joshua's wins are via knockout.

