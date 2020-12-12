Video: Watch Jerry Rice's Son Brenden Score Receiving, Punt-Return TDs vs. Utah

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Being the son of arguably the greatest NFL player ever certainly casts a long shadow, but Colorado wide receiver Brenden Rice clearly has some of the same skills his father possessed.

Rice returned a punt for an 81-yard score and caught a 61-yard touchdown pass in the Buffaloes' game against Utah on Saturday:

Aside from having Jerry Rice as a father, Brenden created his own expectations coming into college because of his raw talent. The Arizona native was rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 57 wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

A true freshman, Rice has been used sparingly by Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell. He entered this week with five receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown.

Rice's 61-yard touchdown reception marked his only catch against Utah. His 81-yard special teams touchdown was his first punt return of the season.