    Video: Watch Jerry Rice's Son Brenden Score Receiving, Punt-Return TDs vs. Utah

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 12, 2020

    Colorado wide receiver Brenden Rice (2) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Being the son of arguably the greatest NFL player ever certainly casts a long shadow, but Colorado wide receiver Brenden Rice clearly has some of the same skills his father possessed.

    Rice returned a punt for an 81-yard score and caught a 61-yard touchdown pass in the Buffaloes' game against Utah on Saturday:

    Aside from having Jerry Rice as a father, Brenden created his own expectations coming into college because of his raw talent. The Arizona native was rated as a 4-star prospect and the No. 57 wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

    A true freshman, Rice has been used sparingly by Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell. He entered this week with five receptions for 59 yards and one touchdown.

    Rice's 61-yard touchdown reception marked his only catch against Utah. His 81-yard special teams touchdown was his first punt return of the season.

