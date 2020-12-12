Video: Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller Becomes 1st Woman to Score in Power 5 Football

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Two weeks after becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game, Sarah Fuller made history again Saturday.

Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power Five game when she kicked an extra point for Vanderbilt in the first quarter against Tennessee:

The Commodores initially used Fuller, who plays on the school's women's soccer team, as their practice kicker leading up to a Nov. 28 game against Missouri. The program was dealing with COVID-19 concerns that left it without an available placekicker.

"(Fuller is) coming out and just looking at what we do and how we do it (at practice)," former head coach Derek Mason told reporters on Nov. 25. "She's a complete competitor. She's an option for us."

Mason wound up putting Fuller on the active roster for that game. Her only appearance was during the second-half kickoff for a designed squib kick.

Fuller was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after her first game.