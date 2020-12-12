Dolphins' Myles Gaskin Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Out vs. Chiefs

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday that they placed running back Myles Gaskin on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gaskin has been the Dolphins' lead back when healthy this season, but he missed four games because of a sprained MCL.

He returned in last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals and performed well, but Gaskin is already back on the shelf.

Gaskin saw action for the Dolphins last season as a rookie, but he was widely expected to enter the 2020 campaign as little more than a backup to veterans Jordan Howard and Matt Breida.

It quickly became apparent, however, that Gaskin was head coach Brian Flores' preferred backfield option, which led to Howard's release.

In eight games this season, including six starts, Gaskin has rushed for 477 yards and two touchdowns on 121 carries. He has also been a factor in the passing game with 32 receptions for 249 yards.

Despite his missed time, Gaskin is the Dolphins' leading rusher by far, and he is third on the team in receptions.

With the former University of Washington star out, much of the offensive burden figures to fall on the shoulders of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Breida is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Salvon Ahmed is out Sunday with a shoulder injury, meaning the backfield will belong to DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird.

Washington appeared in one game for the Chiefs this season before getting traded to the Dolphins on Nov. 3. He has just 56 rushing yards on the year, but he played a big role in Miami's Week 12 win over the New York Jets with 49 yards on 13 carries and two catches for 11 yards.

Laird signed as an undrafted free agent last season, and he carved out a role with 372 yards from scrimmage.

In 12 games this season, Laird has just 33 rushing yards on seven carries and seven receptions for 52 yards.

If the 8-4 Dolphins are going to beat the 11-1 Chiefs and keep pace with the 9-3 Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, they'll need at least some production from Washington and Laird on Sunday.