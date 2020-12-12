    Report: NBA Competition Committee Recommends 15-Man Active Roster Expansion

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 12, 2020

    FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors in Saitama, near Tokyo. It’s been over three months since the commissioners of major sports cancelled or postponed events because of the coronavirus. Enough time for us to grade them on how they’ve handled the virus so far. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Given the unique circumstances around the 2020-21 season, the NBA could expand the number of active-roster players for games. 

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA competition committee "unanimously recommended" increasing the number of players who can dress for games from 13 to 15. 

    Charania added the NBA board of governors will meet on Dec. 17 to vote on the rule change. 

         

