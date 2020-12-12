Report: NBA Competition Committee Recommends 15-Man Active Roster Expansion

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Given the unique circumstances around the 2020-21 season, the NBA could expand the number of active-roster players for games.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the NBA competition committee "unanimously recommended" increasing the number of players who can dress for games from 13 to 15.

Charania added the NBA board of governors will meet on Dec. 17 to vote on the rule change.

