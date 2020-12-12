NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Dion Waiters, Brandon Knight, More

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

After a shorter-than-usual offseason that featured a flurry of moves over the past three weeks, the NBA began its abbreviated preseason on Friday with a slate of five games. And while the results may not have mattered, it was still a sign that basketball is back, albeit a bit later than most years.

Now, the league's 30 teams will continue to prepare for the regular season (which is set to begin Dec. 22) with training camp and preseason games. And some already have their rosters practically ready to go for the new campaign.

However, there are still some notable names on the free-agent market. So, for teams that may still need a boost or to fill a roster spot, some worthwhile players are still available.

Here's a look at three veteran players who are still free agents and predictions for where they'll end up this season.