NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Dion Waiters, Brandon Knight, MoreDecember 12, 2020
NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Dion Waiters, Brandon Knight, More
After a shorter-than-usual offseason that featured a flurry of moves over the past three weeks, the NBA began its abbreviated preseason on Friday with a slate of five games. And while the results may not have mattered, it was still a sign that basketball is back, albeit a bit later than most years.
Now, the league's 30 teams will continue to prepare for the regular season (which is set to begin Dec. 22) with training camp and preseason games. And some already have their rosters practically ready to go for the new campaign.
However, there are still some notable names on the free-agent market. So, for teams that may still need a boost or to fill a roster spot, some worthwhile players are still available.
Here's a look at three veteran players who are still free agents and predictions for where they'll end up this season.
Dion Waiters, SG
Although Dion Waiters didn't have a large role with the Los Angeles Lakers last season (seven regular-season games and five playoff games, while also missing time due to injury), he still won the NBA title for the first time in his career. However, the 29-year-old guard could potentially still be a valuable asset off the bench for some team.
Before playing only 10 games during 2019-20, Waiters played key minutes for the Miami Heat the previous three seasons, and he put up solid numbers while doing so (averaged 14 points in 120 games during that span). But it could still be a while before he signs with a new team. At least that's what Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel believes.
"More likely to be added during the course of the season than into an already crowded training camp," Winderman wrote. "It could wind up playing out as it did last season, with Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith as the emergency scorers to be named later by some deficient team."
It wouldn't be surprising if Waiters ends up with a contending team that could use a proven player at the end of the bench on a cheap contract. Perhaps it could be a team like the Boston Celtics. They might be able to use a player like Waiters for depth, and it wouldn't be a move that comes with much risk.
Prediction: Waiters signs with the Celtics midseason
Brandon Knight, PG
Last month, the Detroit Pistons renounced the rights of Knight, who played nine games for the team during the 2019-20 season after getting traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers in February. Now, the 29-year-old guard could be heading to another new city after playing for five teams in his first eight NBA seasons.
Injuries have slowed Knight over the past few years, and he played only 25 games this past season. But when he's on the court, he's typically an effective scorer who can be a contributor for a team, particularly off the bench.
If Knight can stay healthy, perhaps he can play more like he did before he was plagued by injuries. His best season came with the Phoenix Suns in 2015-16, when he averaged 19.6 points and 5.1 assists in 52 games.
One team that could use an experienced backup point guard is the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons, who is 6-foot-10, isn't a traditional point guard, and behind him, Philadelphia has rookie Tyrese Maxey. If Maxey ends up needing some time to adjust to the NBA level, Knight could take over some minutes and be a quality contributor for the 76ers early in the season.
Prediction: Knight signs with 76ers
Isaiah Thomas, PG
Despite being a solid scorer for most of his nine-year NBA career, Thomas remains on the free-agent market as the 2020-21 season gets closer. The 31-year-old spent last season with the Washington Wizards, averaging 12.2 points in 40 games.
Where could Thomas end up next after having already played for seven teams? Former Phoenix Suns head coach Earl Watson, who also played 13 NBA seasons, thinks one potential fit for Thomas could be with the Portland Trail Blazers. He thinks Thomas would provide another solid option in a backcourt rotation that already features Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.
"It also gives Portland a scoring punch that I think they desperately need," Watson told Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com. "And when you think about Portland, they have two dominant scorers but they never had a third. And you cannot win in the NBA without a third dominant scorer who can get you from anywhere from 12 to 20 points any given night off the bench."
It seems like a move that would make sense for both sides. So, the prediction here is that Thomas will end up in Portland and will look to help the Trail Blazers reach the playoffs for an eighth straight season and potentially make a deeper postseason run.
Prediction: Thomas signs with Trail Blazers