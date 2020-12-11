    LaMelo Ball Says He Doesn't Spend NBA Paychecks: 'I'm Smarter Than That'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 11, 2020

    LaMelo Ball, selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 3 overall pick in the NBA draft, holds up his jersey during an introductory news conference on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Steve Reed)
    Steve Reed/Associated Press

    Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball became a teenage millionaire overnight after being selected No. 3 overall in last month's draft. Just don't expect him to part with that money yet. 

    The highly-touted point guard was asked by reporters Friday if he's made any major purchases since signing a two-year deal worth $16 million and was rather succinct in his response.

    "I don't spend my NBA money," Ball said. "I'm smarter than that."

    The question came after Ball showed off a brand new diamond grill on Instagram earlier this week, but that expense may have come from a different source of income. The youngest of the Ball brothers hasn't struggled to find opportunities to make money recently. 

    Ball spent last season playing professionally in Australia's National Basketball League and previously played pro ball in Lithuania. 

    If and when his second NBA contract comes around, maybe he'll be more willing to dip into those funds. 

