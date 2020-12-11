LaMelo Ball Says He Doesn't Spend NBA Paychecks: 'I'm Smarter Than That'

Steve Reed/Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball became a teenage millionaire overnight after being selected No. 3 overall in last month's draft. Just don't expect him to part with that money yet.

The highly-touted point guard was asked by reporters Friday if he's made any major purchases since signing a two-year deal worth $16 million and was rather succinct in his response.

"I don't spend my NBA money," Ball said. "I'm smarter than that."

The question came after Ball showed off a brand new diamond grill on Instagram earlier this week, but that expense may have come from a different source of income. The youngest of the Ball brothers hasn't struggled to find opportunities to make money recently.

Ball spent last season playing professionally in Australia's National Basketball League and previously played pro ball in Lithuania.

If and when his second NBA contract comes around, maybe he'll be more willing to dip into those funds.