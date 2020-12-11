    Jerry Jones Downplays Cowboys Being Flexed Out of Week 15 SNF for Browns Game

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 11, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts on a mask before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Pittsburgh won 24-19. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplayed the NFL's decision to flex his team out of a Sunday night game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15. 

    During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota), Jones talked about how the Cowboys can help the early-game ratings. 

    “Some of the biggest ratings we've ever had have been on Sunday afternoon," he said. "That's not a bad strategy to put the Cowboys in a potentially lesser slot and have more eyeballs watch the NFL.”

        

