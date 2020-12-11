Jerry Jones Downplays Cowboys Being Flexed Out of Week 15 SNF for Browns Game

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplayed the NFL's decision to flex his team out of a Sunday night game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan (h/t The Athletic's Jon Machota), Jones talked about how the Cowboys can help the early-game ratings.

“Some of the biggest ratings we've ever had have been on Sunday afternoon," he said. "That's not a bad strategy to put the Cowboys in a potentially lesser slot and have more eyeballs watch the NFL.”

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.