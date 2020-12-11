3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 14 Loss

0 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The New England Patriots experienced one of the most drastic shifts from a win to a loss during the 2020 NFL season on Thursday night.

Four days after a 45-point win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Patriots fell flat in their 24-3 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams.

Any of the flaws that the Patriots covered up on Sunday were exposed right away by the NFC West leader.

Cam Newton received no protection all night and his disappointing performance resulted in Jarrett Stidham taking over for a few unsuccessful drives in the fourth quarter.

When the Patriots did make waves offensively, they had a handful of drives stall out in the red zone and not produce points.

Although they are not officially eliminated from the AFC postseason yet, Thursday's loss felt like the unofficial end to any postseason hunt.

New England heads into the weekend 2.5 games back of the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts, which means plenty of results have to go in their favor just to reach the fringe of the wild-card race.