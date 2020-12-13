Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Reportedly Wants to Return from Injury This Season

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey reportedly wants to return this season from a quad injury that will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McCaffrey "does not believe his season is over."

After beginning his NFL career with three complete seasons—including the past two while installed as the team's starter—McCaffrey has played just three games in 2020 because of ankle and shoulder injuries.

In an All-Pro campaign in 2019, the No. 8 pick out of Stanford in 2017 collected 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards with 19 touchdowns.

Mike Davis, who has 504 rushing yards and 329 receiving yards on 52 catches with five total touchdowns this season, has filled in admirably for the 4-8 Panthers.

While he's no replacement for one of the league's top players, Davis, who has played on four teams throughout his six seasons in the league, has proved he's capable of carrying the load.