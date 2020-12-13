    Panthers' Christian McCaffrey Reportedly Wants to Return from Injury This Season

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 13, 2020

    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey reportedly wants to return this season from a quad injury that will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McCaffrey "does not believe his season is over."

    After beginning his NFL career with three complete seasons—including the past two while installed as the team's starter—McCaffrey has played just three games in 2020 because of ankle and shoulder injuries.

    In an All-Pro campaign in 2019, the No. 8 pick out of Stanford in 2017 collected 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards with 19 touchdowns.

    Mike Davis, who has 504 rushing yards and 329 receiving yards on 52 catches with five total touchdowns this season, has filled in admirably for the 4-8 Panthers.

    While he's no replacement for one of the league's top players, Davis, who has played on four teams throughout his six seasons in the league, has proved he's capable of carrying the load.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      McCaffrey Wants to Return from Injury This Season

      McCaffrey Wants to Return from Injury This Season
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      McCaffrey Wants to Return from Injury This Season

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Mike Davis Fantasy Outlook: Start or sit in Week 14?

      Mike Davis Fantasy Outlook: Start or sit in Week 14?
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Mike Davis Fantasy Outlook: Start or sit in Week 14?

      Tommy Garrett
      via Pro Football Network

      NFL Start ’em Sit ’em Week 14: David Montgomery, Robby Anderson highlight fantasy start/sit

      NFL Start ’em Sit ’em Week 14: David Montgomery, Robby Anderson highlight fantasy start/sit
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      NFL Start ’em Sit ’em Week 14: David Montgomery, Robby Anderson highlight fantasy start/sit

      Anita Marks
      via Pro Football Network

      Picking Lock hasn't been tough, but Panthers haven't been thieves

      Picking Lock hasn't been tough, but Panthers haven't been thieves
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Picking Lock hasn't been tough, but Panthers haven't been thieves

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com